It’s also a question of advocating for those who most need support. “Nearly half of mothers are the primary breadwinners for their families,” says Diane Cornman-Levy, executive director of Women’s Way, a nonprofit agency that fights for gender equality and justice. “When you invest in women, they invest in the education and health of their children and in their communities. The single greatest determinant of the success of a child is the socioeconomic status of the mother.”