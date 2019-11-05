Polls are open in Pennsylvania for an off-year election that includes balloting to choose Philadelphia’s mayor, members of City Council, and three row offices.
In New Jersey, where all 80 state Assembly seats are up for grabs, polls opened at 6 a.m.
Polls in both states close at 8 p.m. Follow along here for the latest throughout the day, and stick with us as results come in this evening.
The Election Day forecast looks promising. Temperatures in the Philadelphia area will be in the mid-40s with a slight chance of showers when the polls open, rising to a high of 61 under partly sunny skies in the afternoon. The mercury will then fall to the upper 40s by the time the polls close.
There are no statewide political posts up for election, but all Pennsylvania residents are being asked to vote on a ballot measure to add a section addressing crime victims’ rights to the Pennsylvania constitution. But the vote on the proposed amendment known as Marsy’s Law is caught in a legal Twilight Zone, as the state Supreme Court on Monday upheld a lower-court ruling that votes for the amendment won’t be counted until the issue makes it way through the courts and a final ruling is reached on its constitutionality.
Voters also are casting ballots in municipal races and for a variety of judgeships, including a statewide election for two judges for Superior Court.
In Philadelphia, Democrat Jim Kenney is seeking a second term in a race against Republican Billy Ciancaglini, and all 17 City Council seats, including five at-large positions, are up for grabs. The at-large race, with voters casting ballots to choose the occupants for three majority party seats and two minority party seats, is the one being most watched by political insiders for potential upsets.
In the row office elections, the candidates for City Commissioners, sheriff, and registrar of wills are running unopposed.
Voters in Philadelphia will weigh in on two ballot questions. One is a bond issue seeking to borrow $185 million to invest in transit, museum, parks and recreational centers, municipal buildings, and economic development. The other is a charter change to increase the amount for sealed bids from $34,000 to $75,000, and to $100,000 for local businesses.
Philadelphia voters will be casting their ballots on new machines. The city has produced a video to assist voters in dealing with the new machines, with an amusing list of sample candidates.
Besides choosing a new state Assembly, New Jersey voters will be casting a wide range of votes in municipal and school board elections.
There also is a special election in the state’s First Legislative District in South Jersey to fill the state senate seat that became vacant when Jeff Van Drew was elected to Congress last year.
You can report problems at the polls in Philadelphia by contacting the District Attorney’s Election Fraud Task Force at 215-686-9641, 215-686-9643, or 215-686-9644.
It’s Election Day, and we’ll have live updates right here as voters head to the polls throughout the day and results come tonight. During the day, we’ll be tracking turnout, Philly’s new voting machines, and what the candidates are up to, and after the polls close at 8 p.m., we’ll have updates as races across the region get called.
Here’s the team bringing you the latest on Election Day: Joseph A. Gambardello is hosting the live blog during the day, while Julia Terruso will guide you through the results this evening. Chris Brennan is covering the Philly mayoral race, while Sean Walsh and Laura McCrystal have the latest on City Council. In the suburbs, Michaelle Bond, Vinny Vella, and Justine McDaniel will bring you updates from Pennsylvania counties, while Pranshu Verma is keeping tabs on New Jersey. Andrew Seidman will have coverage of the judicial races. Jonathan Lai is covering voting and polling-place issues, and Anna Orso, Ellie Rushing, Allison Steele, and Nick Vadala will be out talking to voters across the region.