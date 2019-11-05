There are no statewide political posts up for election, but all Pennsylvania residents are being asked to vote on a ballot measure to add a section addressing crime victims’ rights to the Pennsylvania constitution. But the vote on the proposed amendment known as Marsy’s Law is caught in a legal Twilight Zone, as the state Supreme Court on Monday upheld a lower-court ruling that votes for the amendment won’t be counted until the issue makes it way through the courts and a final ruling is reached on its constitutionality.