Pre-pandemic, many professionals wanted to form unions. Now even more need unions to have a say in their workplace. I know that many professionals do not know where to start when it comes to forming a union. Here are two important first steps: First, talk with some of your coworkers and start identifying your shared priorities and reasons for wanting to organize a union. Second, reach out to a union at the national or local level to connect with an organizer who can walk you through every step of the process. Professionals who don’t know which union to connect with can contact my staff at the Department for Professionals Employees, AFL-CIO (DPE) for more information.