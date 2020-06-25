If the bill becomes law, there is still a major hurdle to its effectiveness: enforcement. While Philadelphia has increasingly passed cutting-edge worker legislation, it has not historically been effective at educating the public about these laws or enforcing them. In the last year, this has begun to change, in large part due to pressure from advocates who lobbied for the worker laws. But the Mayor’s Office of Labor, which enforces these laws and recently became a permanent city department, is not slated for a major budget increase even as its responsibilities grow.