Daniel Reinhardt / AP

A toddler rocking on a playground in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Due to the corona virus, daycare centers are closed in most federal states since this Monday. The question of childcare is a major challenge for millions of parents. Only for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Daniel Reinhardt/dpa via AP)