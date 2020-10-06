The return of children to even just some of our region’s suburban schools, while a huge milestone, was also bittersweet given the backdrop of drama in the White House. Our mask-averse president was hospitalized until Monday evening with COVID-19. He had been whisked to the hospital Friday via helicopter, for all the world to see, a portrait of hypocrisy and ineptitude. The fearless leader who spent much of the year talking down masks and doing little to nothing to help public schools reopen with resources to do so safely, was in the hospital while children finally began to squeeze out a few hours of school again, no thanks to his incompetent administration.