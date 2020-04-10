One of the last places you want to be during a pandemic is in prison.
Those places are festering petri dishes. Social distancing is almost impossible. Face masks are in short supply.
Releasing nonviolent prisoners who are near the end of their sentences is humane, which is why I applaud authorities for granting an early release to former State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell.
The former Philadelphia representative, who was sentenced to three months in prison earlier this year for stealing from her nonprofit, had been scheduled to go home on May 6. Then, the coronavirus began spreading and Pennsylvania correctional facilities went on lockdown.
“Currently, there are over 60 confirmed cases in Philadelphia’s jails alone,” said State Rep. Jordan Harris (D., Phila.). "This novel coronavirus is deadlier than the flu, and that means we must review the ramifications of continued confinement on not just the inmates but also on those who supervise them during incarceration.
“To help ensure the safety of both incarcerated individuals and those who work in our prisons, we must consider early and supervised release for inmates who pose no violent risk to society," he added. "Movita is simply one of the countless individuals who need their situation reviewed for the safety of our entire criminal justice system.”
Johnson-Harrell is one of the lucky ones. Because she worked in the kitchen at the Riverside Correctional Facility, her temperature was monitored daily to determine if she had contracted the coronavirus, which is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
“It was scary because women were getting sick all around me,” she told me on Thursday.
On Tuesday, when she got the news that she would be going home, the other inmates started banging on their doors and cheering. They hugged her and pushed notes into her hands. It was like a scene from a movie.
Watching her leave and return to the relative safety of a home stocked with hand sanitizer, disinfectant and other things necessary to help survive this pandemic, gave them hope.
Inmates are literally trapped in an environment where they can’t protect themselves from a potentially deadly virus and that’s troubling.
I’m not advocating for the release of rapists and murderers and others who are a threat to society.
I’m talking about letting out more nonviolent offenders, those like Johnson-Harrell who are close to completing their sentences, and are scheduled to be released soon anyway.
“Former State Representative Johnson Harrell … poses little threat to society,” said State Sen. Sharif Street (D., Phila.) via Facebook Messenger. “I encourage the Dept. of Corrections to continue their policy of releasing people similarly situated. These are prudent steps during this health crisis in order to prevent community spread among staff, inmates and members of the public.”
Johnson-Harrell, who is quarantining inside her home as a safety precaution against possibly spreading the virus, told me she has been sleeping a lot and is grateful to be with her family again. One day, she hopes to advocate on behalf of inmates. “My last words to them was, ‘I’m not leaving you behind,' " she said.
Already, she’s made a name for herself as an anti-gun activist. Now she can add social justice reform to her pet causes. “There’s still not a day that I don’t think about Charles,” she added, referring to the son whose 2011 homicide spurred her into advocacy.
Johnson-Harrell is quarantining with her children, grandchildren and husband. She’s no threat to anybody.
Nor are some of the inmates who served time with her at Riverside. Again, I’m talking about those who are incarcerated for nonviolent offenses — not the ones who would make our streets unsafe.
It’s cruel and unusual punishment to keep some of these folks locked up. We’re sheltering in place in our homes to save lives. So, should they.