That kind of testing and contact tracing regime requires coordination from top governmental levels down to state and localities. This has yet to emerge in any systematic way in the United States. Instead, President Trump confuses the sheer numbers of U.S. tests with an effective testing strategy that would keep infections down by tracing outbreaks and limit their spreading. The lack of such a U.S. strategy, at the top or at state levels, makes it almost impossible to contain the virus.