In this image made from video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern waves to continue to speak when shaking stopped after an earthquake during a live television interview in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday morning, May 25, 2020. The quake struck in the ocean about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Wellington, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is sometimes called the Shaky Isles for its frequent quakes. (Newshub via AP)