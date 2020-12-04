When I flipped through the pages of the last nine months, I was struck by the progression. Early photos before we realized that nope, this wasn’t something that like magic, would “just disappear,” seem almost quaint: Screenshots of cheerful Zoom calls with the nephew and nieces and colleagues I used to see nearly every day; his-and-her selfies of face masks made by friends and then later purchased as impulsively as I used to buy shoes — when I wore real shoes; my niece’s virtual college graduation.