Sajda ‘Purple’ Blackwell is best Democratic choice for Pa. House District 10 | Endorsement

Sometimes primary voters are in a position where they must choose from a slate of highly qualified, unimpeachable candidates, where the options available make it difficult to decide. Then there are the Democratic primary voters for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 10th District.

The three candidates, running in a rematch of 2022 — Amen Brown, Cass Green, and Sajda “Purple” Blackwell — are all flawed in their own way.

The incumbent, Brown, has repeatedly fallen short of the standards expected of someone in his office. Brown has struggled to properly fill out and file campaign paperwork — and been fined by the state for late reports at least five times — while his business dealings have resulted in a trail of debt and repeated accusations of financial impropriety.

The West Philadelphia native has an inspiring story of growing up in poverty and moving beyond adversity all the way to Harrisburg, but his continued flouting of election law, minimal legislative accomplishments after two terms, and a dismissive and entitled attitude toward his opponents, as evidenced during his interview with The Inquirer Editorial Board, make it all but impossible to ask voters to give him another opportunity.

Advertisement

Radio personality Blackwell, part of a familial political dynasty that has dominated West Philadelphia for decades, also brings her own baggage to the race. Beyond the aforementioned association with a family that has not always behaved with the city’s best interests at heart, Blackwell also counts Sheriff Rochelle Bilal among her prominent supporters. Those connections might understandably dampen the enthusiasm of some voters.

Green, a community organizer who most recently worked for the district attorney’s office, lacks the fraught personal history of Brown and isn’t as strongly associated with the party machine as Blackwell. Still, Green has her own troubling connections. She has been endorsed by far-left progressive groups like the Working Families Party and the Democratic Socialists of America, both of which have declined to support Joe Biden in his critical fight for reelection.

Given the existential stakes for American democracy, the decision of those progressive groups to capitalize politically on discontent over Biden’s support for Israel during that country’s brutal war in Gaza — rather than join in the fight to prevent a second term for Donald Trump — is wrongheaded and dangerous. Also, while Green deserves kudos for her work in the community, if elected, her progressive bent is unlikely to find much of a foothold in the legislature.

During their interview with the Editorial Board, out of three candidates, only Blackwell seemed to take the threat of Trump capturing support in their West Philadelphia-based district seriously. She noted that clearing up misinformation — including false right-wing claims that Biden had designated Easter as Transgender Day of Visibility — was part of her door-knocking efforts. She also said she would bring a pragmatic approach to the position, noting she did not fit easily under a progressive or moderate label.

Blackwell is a longtime community organizer and gun violence prevention activist. She and her husband founded the Blackwell Culture Alliance, which hosts regular food distributions, collects socks for people dealing with homelessness, and supports a monthly event for young musicians who promote uplifting messages through their work. While her style is at times bombastic, that can be a positive attribute in a chamber with 203 members.

In recent local elections, this board has decried the lopsided nature of Philadelphia politics, which has too often stifled the emergence of newcomers with fresh ideas who aren’t also in lockstep with the Democratic Party’s leadership. Still, the party’s potent political machine, which is fueled by a 7-1 advantage in voter registrations, grinds on.

After last spring’s primary, in fact, local Democratic Party Chairman Bob Brady drafted a statement boasting about the efficacy of the party’s well-resourced election apparatus. Certainly, the party’s record in office, both locally and nationally, is deeply imperfect. But perfection is not on the ballot. Blackwell, Green, and Brown are.

In the Democratic primary race for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 10th District, the Editorial Board endorses Sajda “Purple” Blackwell.