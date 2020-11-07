When Biden announced his candidacy in April 2019, he ran on a message of healing a divided nation that had been further torn by a White House with a habit of sowing division and coddling hate groups and white supremacists. In accepting the nomination, he said: “This is a great nation. We’re a good and decent people. For Lord’s sake, this is the United States of America. There’s never been anything we’ve been unable to accomplish when we’ve done it together.” At moments, his message sounded quaint or out of touch. But the coronavirus pandemic and the outcry against racial injustice that 2020 brought has made that message of unity more important than ever. Throughout this year, America has been a nation inflicted with loss — of life, livelihoods, liberties, and life as we knew it. Biden, who experienced tremendous loss in his life, drew on empathy to provide hope.