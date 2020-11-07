Pennsylvania was the third of the so-called “Blue Wall” states, along with Michigan and Wisconsin, that flipped from Democrats to Trump in 2016, but went back to Biden this year. The trio sealed Trump’s victory in the last election, and became emblematic of his appeal to white, working class voters. They ensured the president’s defeat this time, as a multi-racial coalition of voters from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and their surrounding suburbs flooded to the Democratic Party, and as Biden demonstrated his own strength in at least some largely white rural and post-industrial areas.