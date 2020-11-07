SCRANTON — Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and with it, the presidency, attaining the nation’s highest office as the capstone to a life shaped by a remarkable public career and personal tragedy.
Biden was projected as the Pennsylvania winner, according to the Associated Press, surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to defeat President Donald Trump. The projection came Saturday, after several long days of counting votes that saw Biden chip away, and then overcome, Trump’s lead. Biden’s running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), will become the nation’s first female vice president.
Biden’s Pennsylvania win ended a tumultuous, intensely charged campaign that took place amid a historic pandemic and ended, as with many things this year, in highly unusual fashion: after days of waiting and, for many voters, agony over a painstaking mail-ballot count left the outcome in question far longer than typical.
The state where Biden spent his early childhood years ended up clinching his White House win.
Joe Biden, born in blue collar Scranton to a used car salesman, used that unlikely platform to launch a decades’-long career in public life, becoming a giant of the U.S. Senate, leading powerful judiciary and foreign affairs committees, and becoming vice president to Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president.
Now, just weeks before his 78th birthday, he has won the one office that eluded him — and in doing so, defeated a rival who had worked furiously to undo much of what Obama and Biden championed. He will be the nation’s 46th president, winning the office on his third try, more than 30 years after his first attempt.
It was a historic win for Harris, the first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent on a major party ticket. In becoming vice president, Harris will become the highest ranking woman in the history of American government. Harris, 56, rode a career as a prosecutor to the California attorney general’s office and then to the Senate. Given Biden’s age, she’s now positioned to potentially become the future leader of the Democratic Party.
The victory came after days of attacks by Trump’s campaign on the counting of legally cast votes, including in Pennsylvania. Biden and his campaign spent the week urging calm and patience, and predicting his win. Hundreds of his supporters gathered in downtown Philadelphia Thursday and Friday as his likely victory came into view, dancing and demonstrating outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center while ballots were being counted inside.
Biden’s vote total first surpassed Trump’s Friday morning, as Philadelphia officials completed more of their count, and his edge continued to grow as more votes were tallied around the state.
Pennsylvania was the third of the so-called “Blue Wall” states, along with Michigan and Wisconsin, that flipped from Democrats to Trump in 2016, but went back to Biden this year. The trio sealed Trump’s victory in the last election, and became emblematic of his appeal to white, working class voters. They ensured the president’s defeat this time, as a multi-racial coalition of voters from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and their surrounding suburbs flooded to the Democratic Party, and as Biden demonstrated his own strength in at least some largely white rural and post-industrial areas.
Biden’s working class upbringing, long central to his public persona, became a critical factor in his third run for president. He significantly improved on Hillary Clinton’s performance in the Northeastern Pennsylvania counties around Scranton. He also drew significant support from Black voters who powered his comeback win in the Democratic primary.
Across the state as the week dragged on without a result, voters agreed they just wanted the wait to end — but Biden supporters were striking a more optimistic tone.
“We’re so proud of him,” said Lori Grady, whose mother-in-law lives across the street from Biden’s childhood home, a modest grey and white colonial. “Scranton’s part of his heart, it really is and if anyone doubted that - he showed them when he came back on Election Day.”
Sen. Bob Casey, also a Scranton native and one of Biden’s top supporters in the state, reflected on Biden’s rise.
“It’s an improbable, remarkable American story that the guy... who experienced both grievous person tragedy as well as political losses is now getting very close to being declared president-elect,” said Casey, who also once lived on the same block.
On the other corner of the state in Latrobe, Trump supporters reacted with angst — and in some cases,
skepticism — as Biden’s likely victory came into view.
“You can’t have all these mail-in ballots that are fraudulent,” said Leslie Rossi, who owns the Trump House, a Westmoreland County shrine that has become something of a community hub for conservatives in the rural area east of Pittsburgh.
“I don’t know what to believe anymore,” Rossi added. (There is no evidence that mail ballots are susceptible to significant fraud.)
Even though he represented Delaware, Biden was often called Pennsylvania’s “third senator” and used his Scranton roots to maintain an everyman image, even after decades in the airy Senate. His wife Jill Biden, a community college professor, grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs of South Jersey and Montgomery County, and will become First Lady
While Trump is now a rare incumbent president to be defeated, he also showed a measure of political resilience, winning more Pennsylvania votes than in 2016. But he also drove fierce resistance.
Biden’s relatively moderate, lunch-pail style proved appealing to many voters tired of the tumult of recent years, but reluctant to lurch as far leftward as many of his fellow Democrats would like.
Biden’s rise, however, has been laced throughout with deep personal loss.
Shortly after he won his Senate seat in 1972, and just weeks before Christmas, Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and daughter, Amy, were killed in a horrific car crash. Decades later, in 2015, Biden’s son Beau, who had survived the wreck and become a rising political figure himself, died of cancer. He was 46.
It appeared that Joe Biden’s long public career had come to an end when he chose not to run for president in 2016. But he returned to the fray — driven, he said, by his fear that Trump would forever alter America’s values and character.
Biden will be the oldest person to enter the presidency, and faced attacks from Trump and his critics about his acumen.
He will soon assume the leadership of a badly fractured country, where more than 235,000 people have died of the coronavirus, another wave of infections is battering the nation, the economy has been devastated, and the public is ferociously divided along political and cultural lines.
Trump continued fueling those divisions even as votes were being counted, raising false claims that the election was being “stolen” and fomenting a sense of grievance among some of his supporters. Speaking from the White House Thursday evening, he leveled numerous false claims of fraud at Pennsylvania in particular, baselessly referring to Philadelphia’s electoral process as corrupt.
While initial in-person vote counts seemed to favor the president, the full count showed Biden had won. More Democrats than Republicans voted by mail, so their ballots — which were cast on Election Day or, in most cases, earlier — were counted later.
But Trump’s campaign and other Republicans filed legal challenges over the counting of ballots in multiple states. One of those briefly stopped Philadelphia’s count and then left officials working at diminished capacity after they scrambled to accommodate a state court order that representatives of the Trump campaign be allowed to more closely monitor the process.
Despite his victory, Biden is likely to face a Republican Senate — or possibly an evenly split one, where Harris, as vice president, would be required to break ties — after Republicans ran strong in key Senate races. That could severely limit any Biden agenda and Democratic dreams of big, ambitious policy gains.
Many Biden supporters, however, said they were simply eager to unseat Trump, and, they hope, return to a more normal mode of American leadership.
-Staff writers Justine McDaniel and Sean Collins Walsh contributed to this article
This is a developing story and will be updated.