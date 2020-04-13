Sanders’ campaign wasn’t necessarily a victim of the health crisis that ground campaigning — and every other aspect of life — to a halt. As a candidate, he was both galvanizing and divisive. Though his campaign is over, he still has work to do in helping energize the Democratic Party to embrace its presumptive candidate, Joe Biden — and to continue pushing the arguments and policy proposals that will address the country’s profound problems even after coronavirus dims in importance. Those problems will remain and require massive work to fix.