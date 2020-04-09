This week, for example, CNN.com published a lengthy indictment of presidential misleadership in a time of coronavirus, which tried to capture the manic energy of a day in which about 1,500 Americans died from COVID-19 and yet the Trump White House was consumed in petty squabbles or diversionary scandals, capped by another long “press briefing” in which Trump “lashed out at mail-in voting, making claims about fraud that don’t square with the facts, even though he recently cast such a ballot himself.” Yet what the critique failed to point out was the utter lack of any sorrow, or any heartfelt expression of empathy or shared pain, from the president of the United States. Perhaps that’s because we’ve seen enough to know these simply aren’t things that you’ll find in Trump’s warped toolbox. Still, as they used to say on the daytime game shows, it’s not what you say. It’s what you don’t say.