A pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans, and the toxic politics of a presidential election year, have disrupted the taking of the 2020 Census. That’s worrisome for anybody whose life is touched in some way by federal spending — meaning, pretty much everybody. The census is not a quaint tradition or historical artifact; it’s a research project to gather, analyze, and certify data that the federal government will utilize for a decade — including for apportionment of Congressional seats. The pandemic’s effects could linger for some time, so information from the 2020 Census will be essential in helping the country get back to something that resembles normal.