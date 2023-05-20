Cherelle Parker ran on a bold crime-fighting plan. Now she must make it work. | Editorial

Cherelle Parker’s tough-on-crime stance powered her historic victory, beating out a competitive field of Democratic primary contenders to likely become the first woman elected mayor of Philadelphia in November.

Now comes the hard part.

Can Parker reduce the record murders, shootings, and crime that have plagued the city over the last few years? And can she do it without increasing tensions between the police and Black and brown citizens or violating their civil rights?

Throughout the campaign, Parker remained “unapologetic” in her support for a controversial police tactic known as stop-and-frisk, which enables officers to temporarily detain, question, and search civilians for weapons and other contraband.

Critics argue the tactic is racist because police officers disproportionately target Black and brown residents, especially young men. More to the point, research shows stop-and-frisk does not reduce crime or the number of guns on the street. It also extracts a psychological toll on those who are stopped and negatively affects a community’s relationship with the police.

Still, Parker’s law-and-order message especially resonated with Black and brown voters living in neighborhoods most impacted by crime and gun violence, an Inquirer analysis found.

As a Black woman with a 10-year-old son, Parker often talked about her lived experience at the intersection of gender and race. That experience gives her trust and credibility in communities of color. But the reservoir of goodwill may only go so far if the lawlessness, shootings, and murders continue unabated, or if police use heavy-handed tactics and violate civil rights.

Parker should spend the next few months refining her crime-fighting strategy to determine what really works.

That begins with an honest assessment of stop-and-frisk. The tactic was part of a crime-fighting strategy implemented in New York and other big cities, including Philadelphia, during the early 2000s. Its use coincided with historic drops in crime. But the American Civil Liberties Union sued Philadelphia in 2010 because police officers mainly stopped people of color, often without legal justification.

Parker scoffed at the studies from “academicians” that found stop-and-frisk was not the reason for the drop in crime. She promised to implement constitutional “Terry stops,” which referred to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case of Terry v. Ohio that allowed for the use of stop-and-frisk within certain clearly defined parameters. Even if done properly, though, Parker’s plan requires a difficult balancing act with little upside.

Parker also called for hiring 300 more police officers to patrol the streets, including bringing back retirees. Polls show residents want more cops, but not everyone believes more money is the answer.

The city has dramatically increased the police budget to more than $800 million in recent years while crime, shootings, and murders continued to go up. History shows and critics argue the city can’t arrest its way out of the crime problem or the epidemic of gun violence.

But while Philadelphia’s hands are tied by permissive state and federal laws that allow easy access to guns, there are community violence interventions that work — with data-driven oversight and accountability.

Indeed, the Kenney administration has thrown millions of dollars at a variety of violence intervention programs. But The Inquirer recently detailed how millions in funding went to unproven programs, overwhelmed start-ups, and politically connected organizations that were ill-equipped to tackle the crime problem.

The result is millions of dollars unaccounted for and little to show for the money spent. Community members complained The Inquirer investigation was racist. But there is nothing racist about holding city officials accountable for how tax dollars are spent to protect citizens and reduce crime. That’s the role of good public service journalism — and it should also be the goal of the next mayor.

One area where Parker could make a lasting impact is through reforming the Police Department to increase efficiency. During the campaign, she deferred deciding whether to retain Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. That’s a major bridge Parker will soon have to cross.

Parker would be wise to implement the recommendations contained in the audit by former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart that found numerous inefficiencies, including slow 911 response times, low homicide clearance rates, outdated systems and technologies, and sworn patrol officers performing administrative tasks.

Yes, Rhynhart was a competitor in the mayoral primary, but there is nothing wrong with borrowing good ideas. In the end, Parker will get the credit for a more effective Police Department. More importantly, the city will be better off.

Another mayoral contender’s good idea worth borrowing is Allan Domb’s proposal to declare a state of emergency in Kensington and bring state and federal officials together — as well as local community members — to tackle the open-air drug dealing and public health crisis there.

The horrific conditions in Kensington are embarrassing for a city that claims to be world-class. Parker should set the tone for her administration by tackling the crime and substance abuse problems in Kensington.

To be sure, Parker’s crime-fighting strategy includes focusing on quality-of-life issues such as cleaning streets and vacant lots, fixing broken streetlights, installing more security cameras, and helping homeowners make repairs to their homes. Those are all worthy ideas, but there needs to be a strategic plan to ensure effective implementation across the city.

When it comes to fighting crime, Parker’s plate is already full. Philadelphians are desperate for improved public safety. The success of a Parker administration — and ultimately the city — rests with her ability to implement programs and strategies that deliver real results.