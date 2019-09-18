As for courtesy parking, Center City houses of worship add to the social and architectural fabric of the entire community, and a cycling infrastructure attracts people to visit or live in Center City. Officials of both the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and the preservation advocacy group Partners for Sacred Places agree that refining or perhaps shifting some of the courtesy zones, as well as arrangements for free or reduced-rate parking in lots or garages, could help. City Council and the parking authority ought to convene a meeting with the congregations, the bike coalition, and members of the public; such a conversation could provide a good model for how we as a city navigate these bumps in the road that will only become more complicated as those roads become more crowded.