Coord’s software is essentially a digital system for surveying, gathering information on streets to create a comprehensive database for its customers. Coord isn’t designed for the typical pedestrian or cyclist. Its cloud-based data is intended to be processed through other companies’ software. These can include rideshare companies that would incorporate Coord’s data into their apps to inform drivers of the ideal place to stop, or delivery companies that could use it to direct drivers to loading zones. One of Coord’s clients is an autonomous vehicle company, Smyth said, though he declined to name any specific customers.