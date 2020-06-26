Contact tracing is labor intensive especially if it is to be culturally sensitive. Workers reach out to everyone who has been in proximity to a person testing positive for coronavirus and advises them to self-quarantine. The tracing should happen within 24 hours of exposure; otherwise, those exposed stand a greater chance of exposing more people. Contact tracing also works best when caseloads are growing more slowly. If the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Philadelphia health departments already had full complements of trained contact tracers on the job, the region’s current slowdown in new cases would be a chance to get ahead of the pandemic.