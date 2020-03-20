Further flexibility by governments, providers, and patients themselves will be necessary if the pandemic continues for what experts suggest may be several, or many, more months, and as the challenges of widespread illness and disruption evolve. But regardless of the importance of social distancing, physicians do need to see and examine patients, who in turn need the human presence of doctors and other caregivers. And people in recovery from addiction need to gather, only in small groups in private homes, for the sharing and fellowship many experience as essential to sustaining recovery.