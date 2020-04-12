While churches, synagogues, and mosques in our region are able to stay open, worshipers should stay at home. Many religious leaders, including the newly installed Archbishop Nelson Pérez, joined the governors in their calls and suspended in-person services. Ironically, the best way to be a member of a community right now is by keeping distant from it. That might seem antithetical to the very idea of community — based in gathering and shared moments — but it’s not. Community is about taking care of one another, and there are few manifestations of that more literal than ensuring that we don’t pass a disease from one to another.