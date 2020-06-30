It seems inexplicable that some Americans rightly appalled by shortages of personal protective equipment, including masks, for frontline workers at the start of the pandemic now seem nonchalant, even hostile, to using such gear to protect themselves and others. The so-called “war over face masks,” which has led to ugly confrontations between business owners and customers — including the shooting death of a Michigan security guard — may deter some people from putting on this necessary piece of protective equipment. Worse, the outright refusal to wear a mask has become a bizarre badge of honor among some who see conspiracy theories and nanny state tyrannies lurking behind sensible public health guidelines. Self-styled freedom fighters against masks risk infecting others, and being infected themselves, with an as-yet unstoppable pathogen. What sort of freedom is that?