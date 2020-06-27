From Harrah’s casino in Chester to the King of Prussia Mall, businesses opened their doors. The manager of the Red Lion Diner in Horsham hung a “Welcome back” sign outside. The staff at Dynamic Image Hair Salon in Havertown flipped the door sign to “Open” for the first time in months. People flocked to outdoor pools at the Newtown Athletic Club, while others filed into the nearby gym to work out on machines and treadmills.