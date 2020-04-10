It’s a painful irony that one of the few sources of solace available to us during this crisis — getting out of the house to enjoy nature — also must be limited. But once-relaxing trails in urban and suburban parks throughout the region have become crowded with other solace seekers, some of them littering and defecating in these beloved public spaces. A surge in crowds after Pennsylvania and other jurisdictions imposed stay-at-home restrictions led the National Park Service to close Valley Forge National Historical Park.