Each city and state is creating its own definitions for these terms. Philadelphia has so far not issued a “shelter in place” order related to the coronavirus. Previously, the city used that term to describe emergency situations in which residents needed to find shelter immediately — even if it was not in their own homes — because of an imminent safety risk, such as the refinery explosion in South Philadelphia last summer. It’s possible the city will use the term in the future to describe a new stage of restrictions related to coronavirus.