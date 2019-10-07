Neither ego nor money nor New Jersey are likely to be eliminated from politics. But Brigid Harrison, professor of political science and law at Montclair State University, suggests that ethics training for newly elected officeholders might be a deterrent. Organizations such as the League of Municipalities, in partnership with the state, could enumerate the legal and financial costs in a manner convincing enough to penetrate the armor men and women require or acquire in order to get elected. Ethical standards can trickle-down from the top; Gov. Phil Murphy has an opportunity to take a strong leadership role — like he’s done to rein in the runaway tax incentives program he inherited.