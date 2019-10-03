Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam was due in federal court in Camden Thursday morning for a first appearance on federal charges, sources close to the investigation said.
Gilliam was seen leaving his home in Atlantic City shortly after 7 a.m., passport in hand, with his wife and son, at the wheel of his vehicle. He declined comment. "Have a good day," he said.
Sources close to the investigation said he would be making a court appearance before Judge U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez.
The FBI and the IRS raided his home in December, carting off computer equipment and files, amid reports that his campaign finances and a non-profit he founded were under scrutiny.
Jessica Weisman, head of the FBI’s Northfield office, which oversaw the raid and investigation, was in federal court Thursday. She declined to comment.
That search came five days after prosecutors announced that they had decided not to charge Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II for their involvement in a Nov. 11 fight outside the Haven nightclub at the Golden Nugget casino.
The mayor had been under scrutiny for checks that were deposited into his campaign account but were made out to the Atlantic City Democratic Committee. He has dismissed that as an oversight.
Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt has said he had been questioned by the FBI as a possible victim of campaign finance violations. He ran on the same ticket as the mayor, but the two have had a falling out.
In March 2018, a judge dismissed a citizens’ complaint alleging Gilliam, a Democrat, stole a $10,000 campaign check not meant for him.
In the ruling, Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury said there did not appear to be “even a scintilla of evidence” of wrongdoing by Gilliam or his campaign chair, Rich Winstead, when Gilliam endorsed and deposited a $10,000 check from the Atlantic County Democratic Committee that was made out to the City Democratic Committee. Gilliam said he returned the money to the county Democratic Committee.