The COVID-19 crisis has only served to shine a spotlight on problems in this sector that have gone untended for too long. Some of the issues have been well-documented, including in a 2019 report by Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania’s auditor general. DePasquale performed a 2018 audit of the state Department of Health oversight of nursing homes and followed it with an update a year later. The key finding was related in stark terms: “We are not paying enough attention to the needs of older adults in Pennsylvania.” The report highlighted issues including the need for better training for “surveyors” who conduct annual inspections and the challenge of maintaining adequate staffing levels.