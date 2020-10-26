On the plus side: The launch of a “COVID-19 oversight” dashboard by the state comptroller’s office should help public monitoring of Trenton’s use of $2.4 billion in federal CARES Act money. This transparency is especially welcome given that New Jersey has been slow to tap federal pandemic relief funds totaling $12.9 billion, according to a recent report by the Office of the State Auditor. The oversight tool is something states such as Pennsylvania ought to launch as well, and not just because the magnitude of those dollars demands higher accountability. Pennsylvania also has been accused of being slow to disperse the federal money.