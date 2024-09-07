If debate moderators want to hold Trump accountable, they need to ask him these questions | Editorial

Vice President Kamala Harris faces a major test in her first and possibly only debate against Donald Trump on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Harris’ every response and clothing choice will be hyper-analyzed as she is pressed on a wide variety of issues, including crime, taxes, immigration, and abortion. But parsing Harris’ policy positions and pantsuit preferences seems trivial given her opponent lacks the character, temperament, and fitness to be president.

That’s why the biggest challenge on Tuesday falls to the debate moderators at ABC News, and subsequently the media at large. Will ABC’s Linsey Davis and David Muir press Trump to give substantive responses to their questions?

If what’s past is prologue, Trump will dodge queries, spew lies, denigrate the country, and attack Harris and call her names — all while his unfounded claims will go unchecked and unchallenged. But asking tough questions and holding Trump accountable is the proper role of the media to help inform voters.

After all, Trump is a convicted criminal, financial fraudster, and sexual predator. He faces multiple indictments, has embraced governing as a dictator, and suggested terminating the Constitution.

Trump is also a serial liar and climate change denier. During his previous chaotic term as president, Trump attacked NATO allies and embraced America’s adversaries and enemies. His denial and mismanagement of the pandemic resulted in thousands of needless deaths. Trump was impeached twice, including for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election that resulted in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Given his appalling record, Trump has no business being on a presidential debate stage, let alone one in the shadows of Independence Hall. The Founders feared a demagogue like Trump and created a system of checks and balances to try to guard against an authoritarian seizing power.

One important check includes the media, which played a disastrous role in helping Trump barely get elected in 2016 despite losing the popular vote.

He went on to do lasting damage, leaving a deeply divided and broken country. At 78, Trump is mounting his third run for the Oval Office as the oldest presidential candidate in history.

Once again, the media is downplaying Trump’s incoherent speeches, heated rhetoric, and desire for vengeance. His continued efforts to undermine the election and stoke violence indicate he is more dangerous than ever.

Yet, what he says and does is often treated as normal. Even worse, Fox News and social media continue to spread misinformation — with help from Elon Musk and Russia.

With roughly two months to go in what is expected to be a close election, voters need the media and debate moderators to treat Trump as the serious threat he is to the future of the country and the free world.

This is not a comprehensive list, but here are questions the debate moderators and political reporters should ask Trump to help voters make their decision:

To be sure, Harris should also answer tough questions and spell out where she stands on the issues. But her shift on fracking or other policies does not rise anywhere near the dangerous level as Trump’s reckless plans, corrupt track record, and divisive leadership style.

Harris is not a threat to the Constitution or the rule of law. Trump has already demonstrated that he believes the rules do not apply to him.

The media must stop normalizing his actions and start asking Trump the hard questions.