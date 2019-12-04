This worthy approach would be even more valuable if New Jersey and the other states -- including Pennsylvania -- were to mandate connecting first-time as well as repeat offenders to treatment options for alcoholism, other addictions, or both. The matter is urgent: 10,511 people — nearly 30 a day, or about one every 48 minutes — died in drunk driving-related crashes in 2018, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; 355 of last year’s fatalities were in Pennsylvania, and 125 in the Garden State.