The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, less than 50 days before the 2020 presidential election, set off a battle over how quickly her seat could get filled, with Republicans anxious to lock in a judge that represents their values. And President Donald Trump’s boast during the first presidential debate that he has filled more judicial seats than anyone was a good reminder that Trump’s influence on the courts goes well beyond the Supreme Court. But the politicization of the judiciary goes well beyond Trump and extends to the entire federal court system, and includes Pennsylvania’s state courts.