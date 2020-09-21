Philadelphia’s top elections official warned Monday that a new decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court “is going to cause electoral chaos,” lead to tens of thousands of votes being thrown out, and put the state at the center of “significant post-election legal controversy, the likes of which we have not seen since Florida in 2000.”
The high court in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state that’s seen as increasingly likely to determine who wins the White House, last week ordered officials to throw out what’s known as “naked ballots” — mail ballots that arrive without inner “secrecy envelopes.” Pennsylvania uses a two-envelope mail ballot system: A completed ballot goes into a “secrecy envelope” that has no identifying information, and then into a larger mailing envelope that the voter signs. Ballots sent without the inner envelope are known as “naked ballots.”
The decision ordering them thrown out was part of a trio of rulings Thursday which, among other things, extended the deadline for voters to send mail ballots back, permitted the use of drop boxes for voters to return them, and removed the Green Party’s presidential ticket from the Nov. 3 ballot.
Taken together, those rulings were seen as likely to give Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign a boost, given that, currently, Democrats are expected to vote by mail in far greater number than Republicans.
But throwing out naked ballots could be costly for Biden, in a state President Donald Trump won by by only about 44,000 votes in 2016, or less than 1 percent.
“While everyone is talking about the significance of extending the mail ballot deadline, it is the naked ballot ruling that is going to cause electoral chaos,” Lisa Deeley, chair of the Philadelphia city commissioners, wrote in a letter to state legislative leaders urging them to change the law to allow the ballots to be counted.
It’s unclear how many “naked ballots” there will be, because this is the first year any Pennsylvania voter can vote by mail, and most counties in the primary counted naked ballots without tracking how many there were.
But Deeley warned that there will likely be tens of thousands thrown out — maybe more than 100,000.
“As public servants, we owe it to all citizens to avoid this situation, and the likely chaos that would come with it,” Deeley wrote to House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson).
This is a developing story and will be updated.