Janelle Stelson for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District | Endorsement

As a basic premise, one should not vote for a congressional candidate who played a central role in a conspiracy to overturn a free and fair presidential election. Especially if that congressman spread lies about fraud and voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

A further disqualification is if said congressman ignored a subpoena from the very House body where they are a member. Or if they sent dozens of emails to the White House as part of a coup attempt, and then sought a presidential pardon.

Another red flag for voters is when the FBI appeared with a search warrant and seized the congressman’s cell phone as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

Given the serious business of Congress, voters should avoid candidates who vote against aid for allies, dismiss climate change, and dabble in conspiracy theories such as claiming, without any evidence, that ISIS was involved in a mass shooting in Las Vegas where investigators determined the gunman acted alone.

The same goes for any congressman who spreads racist lies about white Americans being replaced by Black and brown immigrants. Or compared Democrats to Nazis.

Any congressman who voted against a resolution to award the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack is unfit to serve.

The list of un-American activities goes on, but any voters still on the fence about whether to support such a disgraced congressman should be aware that this same congressman recently posted an antisemitic meme on his Facebook page.

All of this brings us to Republican Rep. Scott Perry, who is up for reelection in the 10th Congressional District and checks all the above boxes. If Perry had any decency or a conscience, he would have resigned after his actions came to light.

Perry declined to meet with the Editorial Board to defend his indefensible actions.

Fortunately, voters in Perry’s district, which includes Harrisburg and York, have a qualified alternative. Even better, Perry’s opponent supports the Constitution, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power.

Janelle Stelson is a former longtime anchor at WGAL-TV in south-central Pennsylvania. She covered the district as a reporter for years and knows the strengths and needs of the people who live there.

Best of all, Stelson, a longtime Republican who recently changed her registration to Democrat, is not a career politician but understands the true meaning of public service.

She supports a 12-year term limit for members of Congress. If elected, she promised not to serve beyond that time even if such a provision is not in place.

Stelson also supports a ban on members of Congress owning individual stocks to avoid trading on inside information or influencing public policy. She also supports a ban on elected officials going to work as lobbyists once they leave office.

During a meeting with this board, Stelson explained that she was moved to run for Congress after reporting on big issues such as gun violence, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I needed to move from the public service of telling about our concerns and issues, and shining a bright light on problems, to actually trying to get down to Washington, raise my right hand, and do something about them,” she said.

The 10th District leans Republican. But Stelson’s commonsense approach on issues such as border security, foreign aid for allies, and lowering the cost of living for average Americans makes her perfectly suited to represent her constituents.

“I don’t think Republicans and Democrats are so different,” she said. “Everybody wants a better life.”

Perry, on the other hand, is part of the chaos, division, and hate Donald Trump has inspired. He is more focused on serving Trump than following the Constitution or representing the taxpayers in his district.

Stelson will restore honor, decency, and common sense to the 10th District. The Inquirer endorses Janelle Stelson for Congress.