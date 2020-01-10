Overcoming neighborhood resistance may require the same level of stubbornness that the mayor has exhibited in the face of another of his unpopular ideas: the sugary beverage tax which is still being debated 3 1/2 years after it became law. The optics of some of his administration’s other efforts related to clean streets, such as a pilot project in which cleaning machines were inoperable on narrow streets, and the use of leaf-blowers that proved unpopular with some residents, probably were less than persuasive to those who see “Filthydelphia” as beyond redemption.