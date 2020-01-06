Street sweeping is coming to every Philadelphia neighborhood in the next few years, Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday, as he took the oath of office and began his second term.
If citywide street sweeping becomes a reality, Kenney would be fulfilling a campaign promise he made when he ran for his first term in 2015.
“We will continue to ramp up illegal dumping enforcement and build on our successful street sweeping pilot program by expanding street cleaning to every neighborhood and commercial corridor by the year 2023,” Kenney said in his inaugural address at The Met on North Broad Street.
Specifics on the program were unclear Monday. But Kenney’s inaugural address included a few hints: Unlike a pilot program that ran last year in some neighborhoods, the mayor said residents will need to move their cars for the new cleaning program.
“Yes, you heard that right, every neighborhood,” Kenney said, “which will even require folks to move their cars.”
Kenney’s announcement was met with applause, and audience members laughed as he noted that residents would need to move cars.
Weeks before the primary election in May, Kenney announced a pilot program for sweeping in six areas of the city. That program ended in November, and city spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco said last week that a final report is scheduled for release in February.
The pilot program drew some criticism for its use of leaf blowers to move trash from sidewalks and underneath cars, because they kicked up dust and debris. The blowers were used as an alternative to requiring residents to move their cars on street sweeping days.
It was not immediately clear Monday whether leaf blowers will be used in future street sweeping efforts in the city.
Under the pilot program, sweeping crews worked cleaned neighborhoods the day after trash collection, covering Strawberry Mansion, Logan, Kensington, West Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, and South Philadelphia.
The city already planned to set aside money for street sweeping. The current budget includes $4.3 million for mechanical street sweeping, and there’s $21.5 million in the five-year plan.
City Council budgeted an additional $10 million in November to clean commercial corridors across the city. The legislation authorizing the program was sponsored by Councilmember Cherelle Parker and based on a program that began last year in her district.