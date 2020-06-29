As Philadelphia struggles with issues of police violence, racial justice, and a deadly pandemic, complaints that firecrackers have been detonated all over the place and at all hours for weeks now may seem a minor matter. But the noise of what can sound like gunfire or explosions is further rattling already frayed nerves in many Philly neighborhoods; city police reported 947 calls about fireworks or other explosions between May 29 and June 21. The fact that residents of Boston, Baltimore and other cities nationwide are up in arms for similar reasons offers scant comfort to sleepless Philadelphians — including children on the autism spectrum, military veterans with PTSD, senior citizens, and sick people. Plenty of dogs aren’t very happy about it either.