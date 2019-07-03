If you want to get your hands on some fireworks for the Fourth of July, there’s a few things you should know.
Pennsylvania adopted a new fireworks law in 2017, making it easier to buy the more show-stopping variety, though a bills being sidelined makes finding them a bit more difficult.
And while Mayor Jim Kenney’s office says he intends to sign a bill into law before Thursday that would no longer prohibit using “consumer fireworks” in Philly, that doesn’t mean you should necessarily head straight to the backyard.
“While it can be tempting to get in on the action on July Fourth and other holidays, we always encourage Philadelphians to leave fireworks to the experts,” Kenney said in a statement.
While more powerful types of fireworks have become more accessible, a sidelined bill in Harrisburg has slightly complicated the process of where to buy them.
In October 2017, legislators legalized the purchase of explosive fireworks, meaning that Pennsylvanians could scrap the sparklers for “consumer fireworks” — think Roman candles, bottle rockets, missile-type rockets, firecrackers, and mortars. Those big fireworks you see on the Parkway? Those are still for professionals only, or operators with special permits.
While then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie lifted the Garden State’s complete ban on the sale and possession of fireworks in 2017, the move wasn’t entirely liberating. New Jersey residents are restricted to non-airborne and non-explosive options like sparklers, poppers, and snappers.
There’s no chance of snagging the bigger displays from popular pop-up tent sales this year.
A recent court case made the vendors selling aerial fireworks illegal, and state legislators distracted by the budget failed to act on a bill that could have allowed the tents to be back in business in time for Independence Day. Additionally, in Philadelphia, City Council recently passed a bill prohibiting the sale of fireworks by sidewalk vendors.
So Pennsylvanians need to stick to brick-and-mortar stores for purchases of fancy fireworks. The Department of Agriculture has a database of sites. The closest permanent facilities to the city, according to the database, are:
- Wholesale Fireworks Enterprises LLC, 1901 Chichester Ave., Upper Chichester
- Phantom Fireworks Showrooms LLC, 877 Upland Ave., Chester
While the changes from 2017 had Pennsylvania pyromaniacs cheering, Philadelphians had to silence their celebrations. The sales regulations have changed, but whether you can fire them off in your backyard is up to local law.
Philadelphia prohibits residents from doing so. The Department of Licenses and Inspections and the Fire Department have worked to develop a new fire code that would no longer prohibit the use of “consumer fireworks,” said Lauren Cox, a spokesperson in the mayor’s office.
The code says consumer fireworks can’t be used within 150 feet of an “occupied structure” or set off without the property owner’s permission. So in a place as densely populated as Philadelphia, it’s nearly impossible to set off fireworks legally and safely.
While Philadelphia police said no summary citations were issued for the last two years, a spokesperson said “a plethora of charges” could come from setting off fireworks illegally. State police say illegal use of fireworks can be punished with a $100 fine.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper John Stewart stressed that residents should check in with local officials before partaking in the fun.
“Obviously you can purchase them anywhere in Pennsylvania, within the restrictions and guidelines that are set forth they can be shot off," he said, adding that residents should check with their local municipality.
Allentown’s fire captain, for example, told Lehigh Valley Live that “a sparkler is just about the only thing that’s allowed in the city,” while State Rep. Frank Farry (R., Bucks) is pushing a bill that would create time restrictions, signage rules, and hiked fines.
Here are some other rules to abide by, according to the Pennsylvania State Police:
- You have to be at least 18 to buy fireworks.
- Fireworks can’t be set off from, within, or toward a car or building.
- They can’t be set off while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or drugs.
Here’s what to know in New Jersey:
- You have to be at least 16 to buy sparklers and other novelties.
- “All explosive and aerial fireworks" are illegal.
Sound too complicated? There are plenty of fireworks displays happening this week around Philadelphia, the suburbs, and the Shore. Reporters Bethany Ao and Grace Dickinson rounded up a comprehensive list of where you should head.