Moran says the city can support conventional restaurants — the number has grown in recent years, particularly in East Camden — while letting food trucks serve the growing workforce downtown. Many of those potential customers are working in Camden due to the tax breaks received by their employers, so this is all the more reason to leverage these controversial incentives to create opportunities (like getting into the food truck business) for Camden residents. And with so many downtown blocks devoid of buildings and lined with parking lots would-be restaurant operators may find a food truck a good way to get started. That’s why Camden should do more than just allow, but find ways to foster these businesses.