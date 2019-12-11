Due to City Council’s tradition of councilmanic prerogative — the idea that district councilmembers have final say (and the universal support of their colleagues) on city-owned land in their districts — the bill is likely to pass. Councilperson Jannie Blackwell introduced the legislation after she lost her bid for reelection. Thursday is the last Council meeting of the term and likely the last of Blackwell’s career. In addition, Drexel classes ended last week and students are in exams through Friday. Classes don’t begin again until Jan. 6.