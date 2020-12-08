A final vote may be taken Wednesday, five weeks before Delaware resident and President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Approval would be a win for the developer New Fortress Energy, which has been linked to President Donald Trump, and for the fossil fuel industry — at a time when the destructive impacts of climate change have never been more apparent. A yes vote also clears the way for construction of a second dock to help serve either 300 tanker trucks, or two trains each carrying as much as three million gallons of super-cooled LNG, that would arrive at Gibbstown daily from upstate Pennsylvania.