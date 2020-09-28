Environmental advocates warn that the Delaware River Basin Commission delay is only temporary. The DRBC already has authorized the $100 million LNG-handling pier to be constructed on the river, over which the federally chartered agency has jurisdiction. The advocates also note that Gov. Tom Wolf, who sits on the commission with the governors of the other “basin states” of New Jersey, Delaware, and New York, abstained from the delay vote. And while Gov. Phil Murphy voted yes on the delay, New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection already has authorized permits for the project. So has the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.