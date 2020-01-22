The ordinance was enforced for the first time ever in November. The city contends that Rashad Armstrong, a Philadelphia man, knew that his gun was lost or stolen in 2018 but didn’t report it. The gun ended up at a crime scene in Lancaster a month later. The city is seeking a $2,000 fine. Armstrong has asked the judge to dismiss the case and block the city from ever enforcing it again. The Public Interest Law Center wants to become involved in the case on the side of the city in the name of two mothers who lost their sons to gun violence — one of them in Lancaster, who was shot using a gun from Philadelphia.