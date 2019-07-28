The city and state must figure out what will be left in Hahnemann’s place once it closes. That includes how people who have to travel farther for care will fare, where their medical records will end up, and how they will withstand what are likely to be longer wait times to get care. The city doesn’t lack for hospitals or hospital beds. What it does lack is the capacity to provide care to the most vulnerable – the poor and the uninsured. And the answer to that, unfortunately, requires that we build a system with the underlying philosophy that all humans are entitled to equal access to quality health care.