Smith is one of the hundreds of soon-to-be laid-off Hahnemann workers who showed up Thursday afternoon at the Convention Center for a “Hire Hahnemann” job fair hosted by the City of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Works and funded by state dollars released when a major employer announces layoffs. The Center City hospital filed for bankruptcy last month and, despite protests from unions and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, will officially shut down Sept. 6, though it’s ending many of its service lines before then. This week, the hospital saw its patient population drop to single digits.