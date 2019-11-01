Detainees generally are housed at Berks for fewer than 20 days while awaiting disposition of their court cases, although some stay longer. Last week, the Inquirer’s Jeff Gammage reported that 22 children age 16 or under, including a half-dozen younger than four, were being held at the center during an advocacy group’s visit. ICE leases the county owned, county run facility for $1.3 million a year, and more than 60 people work there, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported in 2018. Shutting the place down is in the commission’s purview and also is a longstanding goal of a regional alliance of progressive organizations, including Shut Down Berks and the Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition.