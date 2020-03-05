The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, an advocate for 460 arts and culture organizations in the region is preparing a new, five-year strategic plan for members to increase funding and audience-engagement, and boost the diversity and inclusiveness of programming. Separately, the William Penn Foundation has given the city a $250,000 planning grant for the first-ever comprehensive, citywide inventory of Philly’s historical and cultural assets. Creating the inventory was among the recommendations of Mayor Jim Kenney’s Historic Preservation Task Force, which the foundation also supported. Local residents will get a chance to weigh in about historically significant places and cultural spaces in the communities where they live; this will help neighborhoods facing real estate development pressures to preserve what matters most to the people who live in them.