A national Juneteenth holiday should also be more than a day off. It should be marked by the systematic removal of the hundreds of Confederate statues that still stand. But more than that, Juneteenth should be a day that both celebrates freedom and recognizes the discomfort that a country founded on democratic principles allowed its people to deny the damage of slavery and inequity for so long. Juneteenth comes two weeks before America celebrates the independence of this country, with a document that promised equality but failed to deliver it. We should spend the two weeks between Juneteenth and July 4th reflecting on how and why that happened, and how we can begin to undo that damage.