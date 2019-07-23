The South Jersey pier construction project by Delaware River Partners LLC does not call for building LNG storage facilities, let alone a refinery, on the site. “We have asked for permits to [transfer] LNG directly from truck or rail onto a waiting vessel,” company officials said Monday. The review and approval by the basin commission, which represents Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and New York, related only to the impact of building the wharf and dredging a 43-feet-deep connection to the river’s main channel.